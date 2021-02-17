Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Trading 15.1% Higher

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF)’s stock price traded up 15.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.45. 4,261,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 2,118,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Fire & Flower from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,599.40. The stock has a market cap of C$322.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48.

In other Fire & Flower news, Director Donald Arthur Wright sold 252,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total value of C$229,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$910,000.

Fire & Flower Company Profile (TSE:FAF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

