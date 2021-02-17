Fire Lotto Price Up 1.1% This Week (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $204,092.92 and $87.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00084017 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002332 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

