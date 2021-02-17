First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of First American Financial worth $13,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAF. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

FAF stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

