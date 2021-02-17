First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the January 14th total of 52,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

FBIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 335.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,176. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $186.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

