First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Update

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 532,200 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 14th total of 440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 295.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. 1,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.