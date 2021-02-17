First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Update

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 532,200 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 14th total of 440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 295.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. 1,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $16.55.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.