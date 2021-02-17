First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) (LON:FDP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,096.73

First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) (LON:FDP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,096.73 ($40.46) and traded as high as GBX 3,240 ($42.33). First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) shares last traded at GBX 3,045 ($39.78), with a volume of 51,074 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £842.15 million and a PE ratio of 58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,170.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,096.73.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

