First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) (LON:FDP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,096.73

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021


First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) (LON:FDP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,096.73 ($40.46) and traded as high as GBX 3,240 ($42.33). First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) shares last traded at GBX 3,045 ($39.78), with a volume of 51,074 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £842.15 million and a PE ratio of 58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,170.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,096.73.

About First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

