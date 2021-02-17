First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $163.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $166.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

