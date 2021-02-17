First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the January 14th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE:FAM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. 37,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,968. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
