First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the January 14th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:FAM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. 37,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,968. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAM. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 335.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 158,448 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,225,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,444,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,961,000 after acquiring an additional 146,958 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

