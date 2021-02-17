First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) Trading Down 0.3%

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $23.62. Approximately 1,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.24% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

