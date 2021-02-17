First Trust Advisors LP Buys 432,385 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 146.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,385 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.61% of Lithium Americas worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

NYSE LAC opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.