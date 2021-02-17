First Trust Advisors LP Buys 49,896 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Shift4 Payments worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

