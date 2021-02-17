First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.92 Million Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,649 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,577 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of International Bancshares worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

