First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,626 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Grocery Outlet worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,908 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,354,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,590,000 after purchasing an additional 529,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 28.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,172,000 after purchasing an additional 429,930 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,068,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,433,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $2,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,160 shares of company stock valued at $28,106,107 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GO. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

GO opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

