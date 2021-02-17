First Trust Advisors LP Sells 280,285 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 280,285 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Northwest Bancshares worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,711,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after acquiring an additional 218,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after acquiring an additional 98,731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,010,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 179,892 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 915,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 10.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 765,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 73,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $66,740.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,672.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $522,530. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

