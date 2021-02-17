First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.38

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and traded as high as $44.82. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 13,415 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

