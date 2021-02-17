First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the January 14th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,640. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 2,745.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 32,206 shares during the period.

