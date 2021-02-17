First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,845,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 382,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 202,923 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,740,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 325,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after acquiring an additional 171,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,635.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 165,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.26. 2,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,062. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $46.69.

