First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.95% of First Trust Water ETF worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 26,865 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $77.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.