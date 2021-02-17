Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Acquires $1,010,009.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Fiserv stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,770,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $123.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fiserv by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.
