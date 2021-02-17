Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sets New 12-Month High at $197.88

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $197.88 and last traded at $197.68, with a volume of 13287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.94.
FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.04.
The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.76.
In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 62.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Five Below by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.
Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.