Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sets New 12-Month High at $197.88

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $197.88 and last traded at $197.68, with a volume of 13287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.94.

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.04.

The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.76.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 62.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Five Below by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

