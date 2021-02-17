Five Star Senior Living (FVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Five Star Senior Living to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FVE stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Five Star Senior Living has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

