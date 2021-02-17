Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 2,029 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,348,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,327,000 after purchasing an additional 299,790 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,827,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,348,000 after buying an additional 756,379 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.74. The stock had a trading volume of 377,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,526,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $191.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

