Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 5,292 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $$82.68 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,946. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

