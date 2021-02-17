Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 108.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,726,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Square by 140.2% during the third quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after buying an additional 459,519 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.35.

Square stock traded down $8.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,817. The company has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.13, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.27. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $89,418,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,373,718 shares of company stock worth $305,327,318. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

