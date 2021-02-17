Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $74.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,337 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.66.

