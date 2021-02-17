Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 277.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,743 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Truefg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

SPLG traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. 178,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,287. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $46.35.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

