Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 3,951 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $127.04. 88,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,281. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

