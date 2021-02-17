Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,909,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,125,000 after purchasing an additional 169,181 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 104,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $773,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.48. 1,161,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,941,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.