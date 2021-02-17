Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 656.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,565 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,159,000 after buying an additional 7,897,647 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,678 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 732.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,258,000 after buying an additional 947,277 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,759,000 after buying an additional 581,583 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 790,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 390,777 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. 99,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,376. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

