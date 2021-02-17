Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,524. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $8.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.11. The stock had a trading volume of 337,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,369,001. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $346.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

