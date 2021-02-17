Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,757,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,449,000 after buying an additional 120,581 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after buying an additional 99,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.33. 243,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,641,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.96. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

