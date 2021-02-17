Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 22,071.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,503 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 74.5% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,857. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

