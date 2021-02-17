Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.68. The company had a trading volume of 278,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,318. The company has a market cap of $316.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.08 and its 200-day moving average is $137.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

