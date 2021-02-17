Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $19.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 289.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.5% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,866,000 after acquiring an additional 287,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,086,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,633,000 after acquiring an additional 234,191 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,209,000 after purchasing an additional 629,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,137,000.

VGSH stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $61.59. 5,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,726. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

