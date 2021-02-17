Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $28.04 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.5% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $28,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,246,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,010 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $166.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,900,980. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.08.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

