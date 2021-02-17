Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

VEU traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.40. The company had a trading volume of 205,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,986. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $63.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

