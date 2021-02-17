Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM remained flat at $$96.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 28,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,834. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.23.

