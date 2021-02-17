Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.74. The company had a trading volume of 32,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,151. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.77. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

