Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 10,287 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.58. The company had a trading volume of 56,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,843. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.85.

