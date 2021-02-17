Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.61. 847,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,896,299. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.43.

