Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,498,000 after acquiring an additional 270,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.74. The stock had a trading volume of 582,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,168. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.95. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $773.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total transaction of $563,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,371.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,411,020 shares of company stock worth $382,083,080 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

