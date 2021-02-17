Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $6.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.55. 4,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,594. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $382.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

