Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.75. The stock had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,477. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $64.57 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average is $99.69.

