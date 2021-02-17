Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 50,509 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,509 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA FSTA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. 1,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,029. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $40.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29.

