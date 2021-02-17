Flamingo (FLM) Trading Up 25.2% Over Last 7 Days

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. Flamingo has a total market cap of $78.83 million and $44.71 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo token can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flamingo has traded up 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00061213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.00307214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00083887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00072384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00085993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.27 or 0.00443171 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00176024 BTC.

Flamingo Token Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

