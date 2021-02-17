Flash (FLASH) Market Cap Hits $5.63 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flash has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. Flash has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $201.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00061051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00321033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00075566 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00081239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00084352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.19 or 0.00448999 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,763.57 or 0.85824377 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.