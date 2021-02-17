Flash Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.02 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Flash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Flash has a market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $354.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flash has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00059710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00280182 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00077031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00081406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00082662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.00418844 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00181055 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.