FLO (FLO) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.09 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and $94,685.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO token can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 82.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 102.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002527 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.