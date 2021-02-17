Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Floor & Decor worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 197.8% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 540,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,367,000 after buying an additional 358,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 246.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

NYSE:FND opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.63. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,064,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,316,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,043 shares of company stock worth $9,011,904 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

