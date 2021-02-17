Flow (Dapper Labs) Achieves Market Cap of $409.01 Million (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be bought for about $17.55 or 0.00033699 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market capitalization of $409.01 million and $20.17 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 52.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.94 or 0.00871491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006869 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00046533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.18 or 0.05160849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00016263 BTC.

About Flow (Dapper Labs)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CRYPTO:FLOW) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

Flow (Dapper Labs) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the exchanges listed above.

